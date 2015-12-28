PSG have not contacted Guardiola, insists agent

Pep Guardiola's agent has dismissed suggestions the Bayern Munich head coach is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to replace Laurent Blanc at the Ligue 1 champions.

Guardiola has been linked with the likes of as Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City since announcing his decision to leave Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Recent reports suggested that PSG had also joined the race to snap up Guardiola and had already been in touch with his entourage to discuss a potential move.

However, Josep Maria Orobitg has stressed no talks between both parties have taken place.

"I have never been in touch with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi [to discuss Guardiola]. Not in the past and not recently," the Spaniard's representative told L'Equipe.

"I have been in touch with sporting director Olivier Letang, but only to discuss one of my players. Pep's situation at Bayern has never been a subject and PSG have never asked me anything about his plans for the future.

"There might have been direct contact with Pep, but it would really surprise me if he had not told me about that."

A move to the Premier League seems increasingly likely and Orobitg has admitted his client could continue his career in England.

"A move to the Premier League is a possibility," he added.

"Pep will take his decision within the next two or three months. Everything is possible, even a sabbatical year."