PSG held at Nice, Lille beaten 5-4 by Bordeaux

Carlo Ancelotti's PSG are top by a point after a hard-fought but uninspired stalemate at lowly Nice but second-placed Montpellier were the big winners of the Ligue 1 weekend, beating Ajaccio 3-0 on Saturday to keep the pressure on.

Bordeaux's Ludovic Obraniak (pictured) made former side Lille, in third, lose more ground in the title race as they slipped 11 points behind PSG. Lille are also out of both domestic cups and the Champions League.

"We must quickly rediscover some balance if we are going to win our next match," stunned Lille boss Rudi Garcia told reporters.

New striker Nolan Roux had grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser for hosts Lille but Pole Obraniak, who moved between the clubs last month, won it for Bordeaux in dramatic fashion two minutes into stoppage-time.

Eighth-placed Bordeaux, improving steadily after two seasons of woe since their 2009 title, made a quick start when Nicolas Maurice-Belay grabbed a scrappy second-minute opener after a move involving Obraniak.

David Rozehnal equalised on the rebound after eight minutes but Remi Garde's side then fell apart, Obraniak scoring with his left foot after a defensive mistake before Maurice-Belay and Yoan Gouffran made it 4-1 after the break.

Eden Hazard's free-kick and Mathieu Debuchy's goal pulled two back for Lille before the late drama.