PSG hit with another cup postponement
Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait another 24 hours to play their Coupe de France clash with Brest after it was put back to Wednesday.
The round of 32 fixture was moved to Tuesday from its initial January 5 date after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.
But further bad weather has forced another delay, with the Ligue 1 champions confirming a meeting will be held on Tuesday to decide whether holding the tie on Wednesday is a possibility.
Heavy rain saw two other games postponed in the competition, but dates for Cannes against Saint-Etienne and Creteil's trip to Jura Sud have yet to be announced.
