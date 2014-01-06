PSG hit with another cup postponement

The round of 32 fixture was moved to Tuesday from its initial January 5 date after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

But further bad weather has forced another delay, with the Ligue 1 champions confirming a meeting will be held on Tuesday to decide whether holding the tie on Wednesday is a possibility.

Heavy rain saw two other games postponed in the competition, but dates for Cannes against Saint-Etienne and Creteil's trip to Jura Sud have yet to be announced.