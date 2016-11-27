PSG not looking to take advantage of Neymar's legal troubles at Barcelona - Kluivert

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert is keen to sign a high-profile player, but has stressed he will not try to take advantage of Neymar's legal woes at Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 champions have continually been linked with a big-money for the 24-year-old, who is regarded as one of the top talents in world football.

Neymar penned a new deal with Barca in October, but his 2013 transfer from Santos to Camp Nou continues to face scrutiny in Spain.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Jose Perals requested a two-year sentence and a €10million fine for Neymar and his father, along with the same fine and a one-year prison term for his mother, on the grounds of alleged corruption in the Brazil captain's move from his homeland to LaLiga.

But Kluivert says the latest development will not prompt PSG to revive their interest.

"It is always good to have a star in your team, but the team remains the most important. If the team is not alright, the star cannot shine," Kluivert told JDD.

"So I would not say no if there is a chance to sign a star, but I will not force it at all costs. Also because there are just a few superstars out there.

"Could Neymar's legal issues be an advantage to us? To be honest, what is happening to him is a real shame. We are not going to try to take advantage of this case."

Neymar has a contract with Barcelona until June 2021.