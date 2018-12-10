PSG open Coupe de France defence at fifth-tier Pontivy

Paris Saint-Germain will start their Coupe de France defence with a trip to fifth-tier Pontivy in the round of 64.

PSG have won the tournament in each of the past four seasons and will travel to National 3 side Pontivy on either January 5 or 6 after Monday's draw.

The Ligue 1 giants faced third-tier opposition in last season's final when they eased to a 2-0 defeat of Les Herbiers, who then suffered relegation from the Championnat National just three days later.

Thierry Henry's Monaco head to Canet Roussillon, while Patrick Vieira's Nice travel to fellow Ligue 1 side Toulouse in two of the other notable ties.

(N3) will be PSG's opponent in the Round of 64 on January 5th or 6th December 10, 2018

Other selected matches:

Entente v Montpellier

Charitoise or Bourges Foot v Lyon

Olympique Strasbourg v Saint-Etienne

Andrezieux Boutheon v Marseille

Stade Pontivyen v Guingamp

Bordeaux v Le Havre