PSG play waiting game over injured Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain will not take any risks over Angel Di Maria's fitness in the crucial Champions League clash with Arsenal, according to Unai Emery.

Argentina international Di Maria sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nantes. forcing him to be substituted in the first half at Parc des Princes.

Emery knows the Argentina international is keen to feature in a fixture that could decide who wins Group A, with hosts Arsenal and PSG already certain of qualifying for the knockout stages.

"He wants to play, and he will if he does not feel any pain," said Emery ahead of Wednesday's clash.

"We'll see after training. If he doesn't have any pain in his foot, he will be available. We will make a decision with the doctors, but we won't be taking any risks."

The Ligue 1 champions could also welcome back goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who has missed the last two games with an ankle problem.

However, they will definitely be without Serge Aurier – the full-back has not travelled to England after his visa was revoked by the British Ministry of the Interior due to a criminal conviction for assaulting a police officer.

Emery, who believes the club did everything within their powers to have Aurier available, is confident Thomas Meunier will prove an able deputy on the right side of PSG's defence.

"The club did as much as possible to get Serge here today with us. All the players wanted him to be here," he said.

"The decision has been made and I think Meunier, who is the obvious choice to replace him, has already played in big games and is ready to step in."