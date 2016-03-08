PSG poke fun at Chelsea 'fraud' Costa

Paris Saint-Germain have taken a light-hearted swipe at Chelsea striker Diego Costa by placing him in a slideshow of masked superheroes and asking their fans to "spot the fraud".

PSG visit Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday, with the French club leading 2-1 from the first leg.

The Vine - posted on Tuesday - scrolls through the likes of Darth Vader, Iron Man and Spiderman, while viewers also catch a glimpse of Costa sporting his own protective mask.

Did you spot the hero? Ok, now it's time to find the fraud... March 8, 2016

Costa broke his nose in a training ground collision last month and missed the Premier League draw with Stoke City on Saturday due to a tendon problem.

The Spain international has been linked with a close-season move to PSG this week but will hope to be Chelsea's hero on Wednesday, having previously scored just one goal in 14 Champions League appearances for the club.