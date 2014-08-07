PSG pull out of deal for 'too expensive' Di Maria

There had been much media speculation surrounding a potential move for the Argentine, with wealthy PSG touted as a likely destination.

However, it appears even the financial clout of the French champions could not secure a deal, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealing on Thursday that Real were asking too much for the player.

"We spoke with Real for Di Maria but he was too expensive," he said.

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at the presentation of David Luiz, signed for a reported £50 million from Chelsea back in June.

"I am very happy to join a big club and I am impatient to play," said Luiz, who looks likely to join Brazil international colleague Thiago Silva at the heart of the PSG defence.

"I am very happy. It's a fantastic club and a fantastic city. I want to improve myself every day.

"Me and Thiago Silva are good friends. We have confidence in each other.

"I am privileged. I'm in a fantastic team, everyone has something to teach me."