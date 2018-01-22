PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision

Kylian Mbappe has assured Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes he bears no hard feelings after a painful clash between the pair saw the PSG forward leave Sunday's Ligue 1 encounter on a stretcher.

Spectacular goals from Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay either side of a blistering Layvin Kurzawa volley gave Lyon a 2-1 victory, inflicting only a second top-flight defeat of the season on Unai Emery's table-toppers.

But thoughts post-match turned towards Mbappe, with the teenager having received lengthy treatment on the field during the first half after pursuing Marco Verratti's raking pass and colliding with the on-rushing Lopes.

PSG's club doctor Eric Rolland reported the ex-Monaco favourite's injury was "nothing serious" and Mbappe later posted on Twitter to offer further reassurances.

Juste un message pour vous dire que je vais bien, plus que peur que de mal malgré ce choc impressionnant Sans rancune A.Lopes Et merci à tous pour vos messages January 21, 2018

"Just a message to tell you that I'm fine," he tweeted.

"It was more fear than harm despite the impressive shock – without a grudge, A. Lopes.

"And thank you for all your messages."

Mbappe will hope to be back in action on Wednesday, when PSG host Guingamp in the Coupe de France.