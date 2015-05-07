PSG talk 'destabilising' for Lacazette and Fekir - Fournier

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier says reports linking Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir with a move to Paris Saint-Germain have been "destabilising" for the pair.

The duo have racked up 39 Ligue 1 goals between them this term, attracting attention from at home and abroad.

PSG have been mooted as one potential suitor, but Fournier would rather the speculation came to a halt.

"It is quite simply destabilisation," he said. "We hope it does not have an impact on the players but it is very destabilising. We will speak to them about it but they are big boys.

"This is one of the things you expect at the end of a season when you are competing for a title."

"I do not expect them to leave, the president (Jean-Michel Aulas) has been quite firm on that and we are not going to go back over it."

Lyon sit three points behind leaders PSG with three games left to play.