PSG will not hide behind injuries, says Blanc

PSG visit the Cypriot side with a host of first-team players still unavailable.

Talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the sidelines with a heel problem, while Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marquinhos will both miss out due to thigh injuries.

David Luiz (thigh), Blaise Matuidi (hip), Thiago Motta and Yohan Cabaye (both groin) have travelled with the squad despite their own injury problems, and it is not yet known how many of that quartet will be available for selection in Nicosia.

However, Blanc insists that his side should still have the quality to claim maximum points, even though he acknowledges APOEL - who lost 1-0 to Barcelona before holding Ajax in their last Champions League outing - must not be underestimated.

"We should not hide behind the injuries," Blanc said. "Regardless of the selected team, we must win.

"We will try to impose our game against a team that defends very well with very stringent players.

"Against Barcelona, APOEL defended well and was dangerous on a few occasions.

"APOEL is a regular in Europe. This is a team to be taken very seriously."

One player Blanc will have at his disposal is captain and centre-back Thiago Silva.

Silva has not played for PSG since August because of a hamstring injury and missed last Friday's 3-1 win over Lens to attend to his severely ill father.

Blanc was quick to play up the importance of Silva's return to action.

The coach added: "Thiago Silva leads this group with his huge individual qualities and reassuring presence. Even if he has not played for two months."