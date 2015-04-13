PSG winger Lucas eager to face 'idol' Messi

The sides - who both qualified from Group F - meet in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes this week after PSG wrapped up the Coupe de la Ligue at the weekend.

Lucas made his return from an adductor injury in the 4-0 win over Bastia as Laurent Blanc's side ensured their first major silverware of the season.

Messi and Barca will offer a much sterner test, but Lucas is eager to retain his place and face the Argentina international - a player he looks up to.

"He was always my idol. I think he’s the best player in the world and he is back above everyone else," the Brazilian told AS.

"It will be very difficult to play against him. We will have to work hard to stop him.

"You have to be realistic and Messi is the best. Of course there is a rivalry between Brazil and Argentina but we are a country of football. So when there are great players we admit that.

"It's always nice to play against them, although I don't know if it'll be for the whole game.

"It will be a challenge and a very close tie. We are all very excited."

Messi scored in both the group meetings between the sides, with PSG winning 3-2 on home soil and Barca prevailing 3-1 at Camp Nou.