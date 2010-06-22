PSG's Sessegnon seeking move

The 26-year-old Benin international, who played for his country in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, has previously been linked with the Gunners, while Spurs are now said to also be monitoring his situation with a view to strengthening their squad with Champions League football coming to White Hart Lane for the first time next season.

The versatile midfielder, who arrived at Parc des Princes from Le Mans in a €8 million deal in the summer of 2008, has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 70 appearances for the Parisian outfit.

Sessegnon signed a contract extension only last summer, with the Ligue 1 side desperate to fend off interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, who were rumoured to be keen on taking him to Emirates Stadium.

But speaking to Sky Sports, Sessegnon said “I want to move out of PSG, they know it, I know it."

His words were doubtless made with the intention of attracting the attention of Premier League managers Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp – but with both currently on World Cup punditry duty, he may be forced to wait for a move to North London.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook