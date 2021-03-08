PSL recap: Pirates go second as Swallows drop more points

Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United to move up to second place in the league standings, while Swallows FC dropped more points against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the weekend's action of the DStv Premiership.

Friday, 5 March:

SuperSport United 0-0 TS Galaxy

SuperSport United were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Galaxy played the final quarter of the match with 10 men following Sphiwe Mahlangu's dismissal but did enough to earn a point.

The result extended Galaxy's unbeaten run to seven matches as they occupy eighth spot on the league standings, while SuperSport dropped down to third place with 34 points.

Saturday, 6 March:

Cape Town City 1-2 Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC walked away with the bragging right in the Cape derby after edging Cape Town City 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium after Mogamad De Goede and Ashley Du Preez cancelled out Aubrey Ngoma's equaliser.

The victory took Stellies to 12th place on the league standings, while the Citizens remained seventh on the table after 19 games.

Chippa United 0-3 Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates proved too strong for Chippa United after claiming a 3-0 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium through goals from Deon Hotto and Ben Motshwari, as well as an own goal from Riaan Hanamub.

The Buccaneers have now won three of their last four league games, which saw them move up to second place on the log one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, the Chilli Boys remain in 13th spot.

Bloemfontein Celtic 1-1 Maritzburg United

Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United shared the spoils in their league match at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein after playing to a 1-1 draw through goals from Thabiso Kutumela and Menzi Ndwandwe.

The result sees Phunya Sele Sele extend their winless run to four matches and remain in 11th place, while Maritzburg stay 15th a point above bottom-of-the-log Black Leopards.

Sunday, 7 March:

Black Leopards 1-3 Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo thanks to goals from Knox Mutizwa, Seth Parusnath and Velemseni Ndwandwe found the back of the net for Abafana Bes’thende following Lifa Hlongwane's opener.

The result saw Arrows move up to fourth on the league standings and four points off top spot, while Lidoda Duvha remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Swallows FC 1-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

A stoppage time penalty from Alfred Ndengane earned Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila a point after they held Swallows FC to a 1-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The result leaves Swallows in fifth spot on the league standings as they have now failed to register a win in their last seven league matches, while TTM are in 14th place level on 16 points with Chippa, who sit in 13th place.