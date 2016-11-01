PSV 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski double seals qualification

Bayern Munich qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after a Robert Lewandowski double helped them come from behind to beat PSV 2-1.

A spot-kick and a smart finish from the Bayern striker in the second half cancelled out a controversial Santiago Arias opener for PSV in the first half.

Atletico Madrid's victory over Rostov secures progression for the Bundesliga champions from Group D, who have now gone past this stage for 14 consecutive seasons.

PSV cannot progress in this season's competition despite having led for a portion of the first half and defended resolutely, their hopes ended by Lewandowski's 73rd minute winner.

Bayern wasted opportunities to put the game out of sight, with Thomas Muller and Lewandowski both denied as they looked to add gloss to their victory.

Bayern trail group leaders Atletico by three points, and will travel to Rostov next as they battle out for top spot in the remaining two matches.

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat PSV 4-1 when the two sides met in Munich a fortnight ago, and they raced out of the blocks, eager to pick up where they left off, almost opening the scoring twice inside the first five minutes.

First Muller steered a cross just wide, then Lewandowski cannoned a header off the crossbar and diverted the rebound just over.

But the hosts weathered the early storm and took a controversial 14th minute lead as Arias' close-range header was allowed to stand despite the full-back being a yard offside when he fired past Manuel Neuer after Davy Propper's effort had been saved.

The visitors were frustrated further on the half hour when Lewandowski felt he was held by Hector Moreno as he headed an Arjen Robben corner against the post.

The Polish international did finally get his goal five minutes later from the penalty spot, Lewandowski coolly sending Remko Pasveer the wrong way after Andres Guardado was deemed to have handled in the area.

Arturo Vidal and David Alaba both went close either side of the break but found Pasveer in fine form to keep them at bay.

A heroic goal line clearance by Moreno on the hour kept PSV in the contest, sliding to prevent Muller converting after Pasveer's parry from Vidal had left the German international with an unattended goal.

Philipp Lahm skied over as the ball ran to him in the area on 70 minutes, and Muller flashed a header wide as Bayern frustration grew against a well-organised PSV defence.

But Lewandowski did find the second, and ultimately winner, three minutes later as he found space to meet an Alaba cross into the box and finish calmly beyond Pasveer, to give Bayern the victory and seal qualification

He almost capped off a fantastic individual performance and his hat-trick with five minutes to play following a delightful piece of the skill in the area to evade his marker, but his shot rebounded off the underside of the bar.