PSV confirm Cocu contract extension

PSV have confirmed Phillip Cocu has signed a contract extension, tying the head coach to the Eredivisie champions until 2019.

The former Netherlands international reportedly verbally agreed to the deal in December, with the club making the news official during a New Year reception on Wednesday.

Last season saw the popular Eindhoven-born coach guide the team to a first league title since 2008 and Cocu is confident of more good times ahead under his stewardship.

"We have embarked on a given route," he said. "A route with a beautiful vision, which is developing nicely.

"Yet there is still a long way to go on that route, for the club and myself. I want to extend the chosen path."

The former Barcelona player will continue to work alongside assistant coach Chris van der Weerden, who has also signed an extension to keep him at the Philips Stadion for another three years, while goalkeeping coach Ruud Hesp committed to a deal until 2018 with the option of another year.

The club have also announced former striker Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink will join their scouting team.

PSV resume their Eredivisie campaign with a trip to Den Haag on Sunday three points behind league leaders Ajax.