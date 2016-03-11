PSV star's dream team features only one man and it's not Messi or Ronaldo

PSV full-back Jetro Willems showed he has no shortage of self-confidence by picking himself five times in a dream five-a-side team.

The Netherlands international was asked to name his ideal side during a regular feature on UEFA's Champions League website.

And Willems shunned the likes of modern stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as well as legends such as Pele and Diego Maradona, in favour of selecting himself in every position.

"I would pick myself five times!" Willems told UEFA's official website. "Believe me, you win the Champions League with that side."

We asked PSV defender Jetro Willems for his dream five-a-side team.He went with this... March 11, 2016

Willems will hope to be in Champions League action for PSV on Tuesday when they travel to Atletico Madrid with their last-16 tie goalless following the first leg.