Pulido rescued by Mexican authorities

Kidnapped Mexico international Alan Pulido has been rescued, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Olympiacos forward was reportedly taken by a group of attackers after leaving a party in Ciudad Victoria in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mexican federal and state forces joined together to locate Pulido's whereabouts, with the 25-year-old found less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

The Tamaulipas Coordination Group - who organised the rescue - released a statement which read: "A joint operation of federal and state forces shortly before midnight on Sunday May 29 managed to rescue professional footballer Alan Pulido safe and sound.

"He was deprived of his freedom on Saturday night May 28 in the capital city. Pulido is presently under a medical evaluation and more complete information will be given later.

"Governor Egidio Torre Cantu, who was attentive to this event, visited the player to make sure he was OK and congratulated federal and state forces for the successful operation."

Rescatan sano y salvo al futbolista Alan Pulido May 30, 2016

Pulido has won six caps for Mexico since making his debut in 2014, scoring four goals.