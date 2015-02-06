Pulis: Berahino's spent time in the naughty chair

The highly rated striker stated earlier this week that he wanted to help his current club avoid relegation, but was keen to move on to "bigger things" thereafter.

Amid reported interest from Liverpool, Pulis stated there had been "no phone calls whatsoever" about Berahino's availability and urged the England Under-21 international to focus on becoming a great at The Hawthorns.

"He's been in the naughty chair, but he's OK, it's not too far away from my desk," the Welshman quipped. "But I feel a bit sorry for him in some respects, speaking to him.

"The question I think was: 'Would he like to go on and play in a top-four team', and everyone wants to play in a top-four team if they can.

"Sometimes, I really do worry about young players - the advice they're getting and the people who are around them.

"With the media attention that surrounds the Premier League and young players, especially those with great talent, it's a minefield for them at times.

"They have to realise that whatever they say - if they're bring flippant or they don't think about it - they'll be jumped on.

"The most important thing Saido has to do is not to talk about what he wants to do but actually go out there and do it.

"That's what all the good players do and, if he gets to a stage where he's doing that, well then clubs will be interested. It's not got to that stage yet.

"The priority for him is to stop listening to all the kerfuffle going on and get down to what he's paid for, which is playing football for this club."