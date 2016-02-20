Pulis calls for police action against 'barbaric' coin-throwing West Brom fan

Police must take action against a West Brom supporter who hit Chris Brunt with a coin, Tony Pulis said after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Reading.

Brunt approached the club's supporters after the 3-1 defeat at the Madejski Stadium and was struck near his left eye.

Pulis described the fan who threw the coin as "barbaric" and called for police action.

"The fact that the fella has done that is just... it's barbaric," he said. "I just hope the police get involved, I think they have to get involved in this.

"I don't think you can allow that to go by, it's criminal."

Pulis added that Northern Ireland international midfielder Brunt was left very upset by the incident.

"Every decent supporter of the football club will be absolutely devastated that this has happened to them and their football club," he said.

"Chris has a cut and it's not too far away from his eye, it's just under his eye and it's an inch away from striking him in his eye.

"If that happens, then we're talking about a very, very serious problem.

"For Chris to have a coin thrown at him from his own supporters having been at the football club for such a long time, it's appalling."

West Brom took the lead through Darren Fletcher's goal, but Paul McShane, Michael Hector and Lucas Piazon scored to send the Championship side into the FA Cup quarter-finals.