Pulis' Crystal Palace future to be decided soon

Pulis has taken Palace from relegation favourites to challenging for a spot in the top half of the Premier League since his arrival in November.

Yet despite being handed a two-and-a-half-year deal at that stage, the former Stoke City boss raised doubts over his longevity in the role at the weekend by suggesting he could not guarantee his position next season.

Chairman Steve Parish moved to quash those suggestions earlier on Monday prior to the six-goal thriller with Liverpool. When asked if Pulis would still be at the helm, he told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. Tony's contracted here for two more years.

"We've got to sit down and discuss how we go forward in the summer, make sure that we're on the same page and I think that we will be. But I don't expect anything different than for Tony to be here."

After watching his side earn an unlikely point that severely dented Liverpool's title challenge, Pulis stopped short of guaranteeing his future, but confirmed those talks would take place, saying: "Me and Steve are having a chat on either Wednesday or Thursday.

"The club is fantastic, has fantastic supporters and potential but it's a way behind what it should be."

The comments ironically came after a performance that was a microcosm of Pulis' tenure, with Dwight Gayle's double adding to Damien Delaney's deflected strike to earn an unlikely point after goals from Joe Allen, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez had put Liverpool 3-0 up at Selhurst Park.

"The last 20 minutes were absolutely fantastic and I think it just shows the character of the players," added the Palace boss. "It just summed our season up."