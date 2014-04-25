Pulis: Crystal Palace need to step up a level

Pulis has turned around the fortunes of the London club since being installed as manager at Selhurst Park in November.

Palace will play in the top flight next season after survival was guaranteed following a 1-0 win at West Ham last week, which was their fifth consecutive victory.

After looking destined for an immediate return to the Championship before Pulis was appointed, Palace could now finish in the top 10.

However, Pulis' main priority is restructuring the club from top-to-bottom and hopes to emulate the job he did at previous club Stoke City.

"There's so much to be done at the football club, from the training ground to the stadium, everything. Everything has to change and step up a level," he said.

"I've spoken to (chairman) Steve Parish briefly about certain things. There are things that need to change immediately when the season does finish, everywhere needs upgrading.

"But it takes time. This club has to stay in the Premier League for three or four years, then you can bed the club down and it can be an established Premier League club.

"After one year I don't think you can do it. I don't think you can make the changes that are necessary after one season. you have to do it after two, three even a fourth year.

"You need to do it to give you the financial clout in place to compete with other clubs. That's what we did at Stoke. We were very set in the way we did things, we did it gradually and over a period of time.

"The plan is not just my plan, the plan has to be the chairman's plan and the directors' plan, everyone has to buy it."

Palace currently occupy 11th spot in the Premier League, and welcome title contenders Manchester City to Selhurst Park on Sunday.