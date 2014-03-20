Pulis denies rift with Palace chief Parish

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Parish wanted Palace to go abroad for their pre-season preparations, and that Pulis was less keen on the idea.

However speaking on Thursday, the Selhurst Park manager rejected the suggestion that there was any problem between the pair.

"Pre-season won't be discussed and can't be discussed at the moment," he said.

"The Championship starts two weeks earlier than the Premier League, so how can we put anything in place until we know what division we are in?

"It's a two-week difference. The story is ridiculous.

"What will happen now is that lots of journalists, with their own teams, will be doing everything to help their own team by trying to destabilise other clubs.

"There will be negativity on every doorstep. Without there being too many conspiracy theories, journalists put things out there to help their own."

Palace travel to Newcastle United on Saturday, their second journey to the north east in a week after a 0-0 draw at Sunderland last time out, and Pulis is expecting another stern examination at St James' Park.

"To travel to the north east in consecutive weekends was always going to be difficult, and Newcastle have had some problems which have been well documented but we're expecting a really tough game," he added.