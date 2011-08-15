Pulis expects signings, but not Adebayor

So far the Potters' only recruits have been the free transfer signings of centre-backs Jonathan Woodgate and Matthew Upson, with the former making his Premier League debut in Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with Chelsea.

Now looking to strengthen other areas, chairman Peter Coates responded positively to the speculation that Tottenham Hotspur duo Peter Crouch and Wilson Palacios were among the club’s targets.

While Pulis feels it is not his, or his chairman’s right to talk publicly about other team’s players, he agrees that more business needs to be done before the transfer window closes.

"What the chairman says, he says, but as far as I'm concerned deals should be done between clubs," he told Sky Sports. "I think too much gets out.

"You talk about one club and two individuals, but we've been talking to other clubs as well about other players. That's the way hopefully we'll do our business. When it happens, it happens. I think we're looking for about five or six players if we can.

Pulis knows the importance of giving new signings sufficient time to bed into the team, and is keen to resolve any ongoing negotiations quickly, without stretching the club financially.

"We could do with desperately getting those players in as quickly as possible, but we have to do it within the structure of this football club."

As well as Crouch and Palacios, Stoke have also been linked with Newcastle United’s Joey Barton and Manchester City striker Adebayor, who is out of favour at Eastlands after Real Madrid decided against signing the striker after his loan spell in the second half of last season.

While Pulis was coy over any interest in Barton, he categorically ruled out a move for the former Arsenal front-man.

"I can tell you we're not going for Adebayor; he's one we're not going for."

