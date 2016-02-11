Pulis heaps praise on Peterborough

West Brom manager Tony Pulis paid credit to Peterborough United following their spirited display in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

League One outfit Peterborough narrowly lost out to West Brom in their fourth-round replay, with the top-tier visitors triumphing 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster was the hero for the Premier League side after saving two penalties in the shoot-out at London Road.

And while West Brom advanced to the fifth round, Pulis was quick to laud Peterborough post-match.

"That's what the FA Cup is all about, the smaller team pushing the bigger team to the limit and they did that," the Welshman said. "Credit to them and British football.

"It is nerve-wracking but Peterborough should take a lot of credit.

"We want to do well in FA Cup but it has certainly affected us with injuries and pressure on the players. I want to do as well in the cup as I have tremendous respect for it."

West Brom's win, however, might have come at a cost following a hamstring injury to Gareth McAuley, with Pulis already sweating on the fitness of Johnny Evans, Chris Brunt and Craig Dawson.

"We're more concerned with injuries, that's our biggest problem at the moment," Pulis said as he looked ahead to Saturday's showdown with Everton.

"They were going to have a day off on Thursday but we'll bring them all in so we can assess the damage and move on from there. Everyone is in.

"It'll be to check they have looked after themselves, they need to do stuff and we need to do stuff to them to get them ready for Saturday, we won't be training."