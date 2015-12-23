Pulis hoping for positive Berahino impact

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is hoping Saido Berahino can make the most of a possible return to the first team over the Christmas period.

Berahino has not started a game for the Baggies since October 31 amid suggestions of behind-the-scenes discord, with one national newspaper even claiming the England Under-21 striker put on headphones after being substituted at half-time of the game against Crystal Palace in October.

The 22-year-old could return to the starting XI for the Boxing Day clash at Swansea City with Salomon Rondon suspended and Pulis is optimistic he can make a difference.

He told a media conference on Wednesday: "Given the way he [Berahino] has trained the last couple of days, given the opportunity, hopefully he takes the opportunity to show what he can do."

West Brom rejected numerous bids from Tottenham for Berahino in the early part of the 2015-16 campaign and Pulis confirmed a deal could happen in the January window – but only if the club's valuation is met.

"If Tottenham come in and they do the deal, they do the deal," he added.

"If they don't, Saido has got to get his head down and recognise and realise he has got to work hard, get in our team and start scoring goals again.

"If you're buying a house, you've got a value as a buyer and the seller has a value. If you can't get together then it doesn't happen. It's the same in business and in football."