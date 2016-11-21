Pulis lauds much-improved Rondon

Tony Pulis lauded the improved form of Salomon Rondon after the West Brom striker scored to cap a superb performance in a 4-0 Premier League triumph over Burnley.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Zenit in August last year, scored the fourth to highlight an excellent outing at The Hawthorns on Monday as the Baggies climbed to ninth.

And Pulis revealed that learning the language had helped Rondon settle into life at West Brom following an inconsistent first season.

"He's upped it a little bit this year and I think that's because of his English, he speaks better English," Pulis told BBC Sport.

"He feels part of the group now, whereas before he'd go in the canteen and he'd always have Yac [Claudio Yacob] by the side of him. If people were talking then Yac would explain, so it isolated him a little bit.

"Now his English is so much better, his children are in school, they're speaking English, his wife's speaking English. So everybody connected to him has grown into this area, which is lovely.

"The club have worked hard to make sure that he's settled in and we've tried as a dressing room to get him more integrated in the group. I'm very, very pleased for him."

On the game itself, which was settled by half-time following goals from Matt Phillips, James Morrison and Darren Fletcher, Pulis added: "We are pleased – it was going to be a tough game. Sean Dyche's players are honest and hard-working, but we got goals at the right time.

"Every three points is enormous and back-to-back wins are very important. I'm pleased for the supporters as well.

"We will take every game as it comes – the most important thing is to make sure we are ready for Hull this weekend, that will be such a tough game."