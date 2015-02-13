Pulis never doubted Brown Ideye's ability

The Nigerian forward failed to score in his first seven league appearances for Albion before breaking his duck against Manchester City on Boxing Day, and has since netted in his last two outings.

Ideye, West Borm's club-record signing, was linked with a move away from The Hawthorns during the January transfer window.

But the 26-year-old has raised his performance levels in recent weeks, and Pulis hopes his upturn continues.

"It's confidence," said Pulis. "He's always been a good lad around the place and worked hard and his training's been absolutely no problem.

"Fingers crossed these goals in the last few games will push him on."

Ideye will look to maintain his goalscoring form this weekend when West Brom face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Albion may be fighting to preserve their Premier League status this season, but Pulis has got his eye on a good cup run to build further momentum.

He added: "In the context of the season the priority is to stay in the Premier League, but we want to stay in the cups and will go flat out, as will West Ham.

"They're bringing 5-6000 [supporters] up so that's how important it is to them."