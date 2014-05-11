Pulis praises 'remarkable' Palace achievements

Palace have undergone a transformation since Pulis' arrival at Selhurst Park in November, surging clear of the relegation zone and into the safety of mid-table following an incredible turnaround under the Welshman.

Pulis has overseen 11 Premier League victories in his time with the London club, leading Palace to an extremely impressive 11th-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight.

It is the first time that Palace have avoided relegation in a Premier League season, having failed in their previous four attempts.

A last-gasp equaliser from Chris David denied the visitors victory on the final day of the season at Craven Cottage, but Pulis was quick to praise his players for their improved form in the second half of the campaign.

"If you had said to me that we were playing at Fulham, and that was the game that was going to decide whether we stayed up, I'd have taken it," Pulis said.

"To be perfectly honest I would have actually chopped your hands off.

"What we've achieved has been absolutely remarkable and you've got to give credit to everybody at the football club.

"The supporters have been wonderful, and the players as well, they've been first class to work with, and they've really, really taken on board what we've tried to do."

The former Stoke boss also confirmed that he would be meeting with co-chairman Steve Parish to discuss plans for next season.

"There's certain things that have to go on to make clubs successful," Pulis added.

"I've had a good chat with Steve, we're going to meet again this week and just go through things.

"That's the way to do things and hopefully, fingers crossed, we'll get to where both of us want to get."