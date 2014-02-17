Pulis prepared to be patient with Murray

Murray damaged his knee ligaments in Palace's Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Brighton and Hove Albion in May and made his first Premier League appearance earlier this month.

The striker came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win over West Brom on February 8, replacing Jason Puncheon for the final 18 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Murray scored 30 league goals as Palace sealed promotion to the top flight last season, but with Marouane Chamakh, Cameron Jerome and Dwight Gayle already in the squad, Pulis intends to ease the 30-year-old back into action.

"Glenn will be a good substitute for us for a few weeks," Pulis told TheCroydon Advertiser. "I don't see him starting a game. He needs another week or so.

"We're just happy to have him on board and happy to have him part of it, but we understand he's been out for nine months."

Pulis' arrival at Palace has seen the club climb from the relegation zone and into 15th place but, with only 15 goals in his 16 games at the helm, the return of Murray will boost the manager's attacking options.