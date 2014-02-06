Pulis preparing for '14 cup finals' with Palace

The Selhurst Park outfit currently sit 17th in the Premier League, one point clear of the relegation zone, with fellow strugglers West Brom their next opponents on Saturday.

Pulis feels every point is precious for the sides tightly grouped together in the bottom half of the table.

"Every game in the Premier League is enormous," he said. "There's 14 cup finals left.

"We've got to treat every one like a cup final.

"There's so many teams involved; there's going to be a lot of twists and turns.

"The crucial thing is to get one point more than the team that finishes third from bottom."

New loan signing Tom Ince could make his debut at the weekend, with Pulis delighted to have secured the winger from Blackpool amid interest from other top-flight clubs.

"We're very pleased that Tom's picked us," he continued. "We're hoping we can give him the opportunity to show what a quality player he really is.

Palace brought in four players during the transfer window, as well as turning Jason Puncheon's loan into a permanent move, with Wayne Hennessey, Joe Ledley and Scott Dann also joining Pulis' ranks.

"Two out of the four players we signed, they were targets when I was at my former club," Pulis revealed.

"Scott Dann and Joe (Ledley) were players I tried to sign at Stoke."