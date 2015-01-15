Pulis shocked at Jewell's West Brom departure

Tony Pulis has spoken of his disappointment at the surprise departure of Paul Jewell from his coaching staff after less than a week at West Brom.

The former Derby County and Wigan Athletic manager was appointed as Pulis' assistant in the days following his arrival at The Hawthorns, but Jewell left the Premier League club suddenly on Tuesday.

Albion released a statement saying the 50-year-old had opted not to continue his role, while Jewell disputed that and has sought legal advice regarding his departure.

Pulis admitted losing Jewell so quickly had shocked him, but refused to go into further detail surrounding the nature of why he exited the club.

"I've got great respect for Paul, he's tremendous lad who was out of work for long time, I offered him a job but it didn't work out," said Pulis.

"I wish Paul all the best, I still think he's a great lad. Good luck to him. There's definitely no hard feelings my way or the club's way. To go any further into it would be wrong. He's a smashing lad.

"I was pleased to have him in and sad to see him leave so quickly.

"I've got a meeting with the chairman [on Thursday] to discuss things. He's been very supportive in lots of respects since he's walked through the door."

Albion have since recruited Gerry Francis to be part of Pulis' backroom staff alongside Dave Kemp.