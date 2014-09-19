Pulis speaks of respect for Crystal Palace

Ex-Palace manager Pulis left the Premier League club by mutual consent last month, just days before their season opener at Arsenal.

Pulis won the Premier League's Manager of the Year award last term for guiding the Selhurst Park outfit to safety – and ultimately 11th position – despite the perilous state he found them in when replacing Ian Holloway in November.

Disagreements with Palace co-owner Steve Parish are said to have led to Pulis' departure, namely over transfer targets.

But despite his messy departure, Pulis – who will not give up on management and is sure to be in-demand as the season progresses – does not hold a grudge and insists Palace have a place in his heart.

"At Christmas it's fair to say we had differences of opinion with respect to players coming in," Pulis told the Daily Mail.

"But, look, a chairman has every right to ask why you're doing things and challenge you. It's their football club, their money. At the end of the day, we were two adults going in different directions.

"I have no problem with that and, to be honest, I don't really want to go any further into the reasons why I left; only to say that I had a wonderful 10 months there.

"I have affection for the players. I will go and watch them in the next month.

"I did it with [former club] Stoke. Nobody knew I was there. I just bought a ticket and stood among the fans. But I'll enjoy that because I've got an association not just with the players but with the football club.

"The supporters were just magnificent. I haven't had a chance to thank them but I'd like to now.

"I won the [managers] award but they should have given it to the football club because everyone stepped up to the plate last season.

"[But] I've moved on. That's it for me. But that 10 months was as good as any 10 months you could have at a football club."

Pulis could be a target for Championship clubs Cardiff City and Fulham, who dispensed with the services of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Felix Magath respectively on Thursday.