Pulis talks up Pardew as future England manager

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis believes Crystal Palace counterpart Alan Pardew has to be considered as a successor to England boss Roy Hodgson.

Pulis' side visit Pardew's Palace on Saturday in the Premier League hoping to replicate the 2-0 win they earned at Selhurst Park last season.

Pardew has been widely praised for the job he has done since taking over Palace in January, guiding the London club from the relegation zone to a 10th-placed finish in the 2014-15 campaign.

With 12 points from seven games, Palace are impressing again in the early part of this term and sit seventh in the table.

Hodgson's contract with England expires after Euro 2016 and Pulis said: "When you look at Alan's record over the years he's been as good as anybody.

"Knowing Roy he will want to do the Euros and the next World Cup, but if you're looking for the next England manager Pardew's got to be looked at. He would definitely come into the frame for me.

"He's done very well everywhere he's been. He's done a fantastic job at Newcastle and I don't think he got the credit he deserved. Now he's gone to Palace and picked it up."