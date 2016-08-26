Pulis understands fans' frustrations at West Brom

Tony Pulis can understand the growing frustration from supporters at West Brom, but insists he will not be rushed into making panic buys prior to the transfer window closing next week.

Matt Phillips and Brendan Galloway have been the Baggies' only major close-season acquisitions so far, with the club in the early stages of new Chinese ownership.

That, and West Brom's mixed start to the season, has led to criticism from fans and Pulis accepts it is not unexpected.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's home game with Middlesbrough, he said: "I'm old enough to understand that supporters get frustrated and they have a right to be when they pay good money.

"We have to push on. We need to get the right players in and move forward.

"I'm not going to panic and bring a load of players in for the sake of it. They have to be good enough."

Pulis dismissed suggestions he was struggling to attract players to the The Hawthorns, adding: "We have brought players in like Jonny [Evans] and Fletch [Darren Fletcher]. I'm hoping to sign players of that quality again.

"[But] I'm not going to bring players in who will not help this group.

"We need five players but they have to be the right players for us."

Pulis is wary of a Boro side who won at Sunderland last weekend and are still riding the momentum of promotion.

"Middlesbrough are well organised and they have some quality players. It will be tough, but every Premier League game is tough," he said.

"They've had a good start. You get that adrenaline in the first couple of months, but then it's gets harder."