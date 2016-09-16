Pulis unperturbed by criticism

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has insisted criticism does not affect him and says negative reviews are part of the game.

Pulis' position has come under fire following the Baggies' underwhelming start to the 2016-17 campaign and Guochuan Lai’s £175million takeover of the Midlands club.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old remains unperturbed by suggestions he could be on his way out.

"There is speculation all the time but you have to get on with it and wash it away," Pulis said at a news conference.

"There are lots of ups and downs and I will deal with it the way I think is right. If we win Saturday we will be in the top half.

"You have to take criticism. The fans have a right to voice opinions. It's their club. They have a right to say what they think.

"It's no good being in this job if you can't take criticism. All managers take criticism. It's part of the job."

Pulis laughed off speculation linking him with Championships side QPR, adding: "The truth should never get in the way of a story and that's happened quite a few times this week. Me going to QPR and being linked with the QPR job."

West Brom will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday when they take on West Ham, but Pulis believes a difficult match awaits.

"West Ham will be a tough game. They're a good side with some good players and the club has invested well," he said.

"We created good chances in the second half against Bournemouth last week. We've got to take those chances."