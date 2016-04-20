Pulis urges focus from in-demand Berahino

Saido Berahino's future may well lie away from The Hawthorns, but West Brom boss Tony Pulis wants to see the best of him in the remainder of this Premier League season.

The striker missed two penalties in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Watford, leaving him with only one league goal in 2016 after numerous bids from title-chasing Tottenham were rejected in the January transfer window.

Whether Spurs will make a renewed bid for the 22-year-old – who had expressed a firm desire to leave – remains to be seen, but other clubs are reported to be interested and Pulis is keen for Berahino to prove his worth.

"The important thing is Saido works hard for the remaining five games and then he can speak to the chairman and speak to other clubs who are interested," said Pulis, whose side travel to Arsenal on Wednesday.

"That's the situation with Saido and it's always been the same. The kid's under contract next year again, so as far as I can gauge that's the situation now, as it was a year ago and 18 months ago. It won't change unless the chairman deems it the right move for the club and for the kid."

West Brom have taken just one point from the last 12 available, but Pulis has no fears his players are easing off, with safety practically assured.

"There's no problems with that [motivation]," he said. "If you look at the stats, the running stats against Man City and against Watford were absolutely fantastic.

"The Watford one I think we covered more distance in that game than we had all season. But if you don't put the ball in the back of the net then you don't win games.

"We've had opportunities in both games to score goals and we've missed those chances."