Pulis warns Berahino to grow up

Tony Pulis has told Saido Berahino that he must "grow up" and focus on his football, but is ready to welcome the unsettled striker back into his West Brom side.

Berahino was the subject of a number of failed bids from Tottenham during the transfer window and later hit out at West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace on Twitter, writing: "Sad how i cant say exactly how the club has treated me but i can officially say i will never play Jeremy Peace."

Despite that claim, the 22-year-old was named in West Brom's final Premier League squad and, having been granted a period of leave following an eventful deadline day last Tuesday, is expected to return to training.

Head coach Pulis is now keen to draw a line under the matter and warned Berahino that he has plenty of bridges to build to earn back the respect of fans and team-mates.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pulis said: "Saido's problem has been how he he's gone about it. I spoke to Saido and told him not to get involved in anything else but football but again, unfortunately, he didn't listen. By handing in a transfer request, he only antagonised the whole situation.

"Respect has to be earned and Saido has to learn that lesson. West Brom have nurtured Saido's career for over a decade, they deserve the utmost respect and at times unwillingly he has shown them little.

"He has to grow up and wise up to the fact that people at West Brom have supported him right from the beginning of his career.

"It will be difficult to integrate Saido into this group. His attitude will be questioned. The supporters will also be looking for a player who wears their badge with commitment and honesty, they will want to see Saido showing the respect they deserve."