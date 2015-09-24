Pulis: West Brom fans have embraced 'naughty child' Berahino

The West Brom supporters have delighted head coach Tony Pulis with the way they have welcomed back star forward Saido Berahino since the closure of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old was pursued by Tottenham throughout the close-season and he claimed he would never play for club chairman Jeremy Peace again after further bids were rejected on deadline day.

Berahino has since returned to the fold, though, coming on against Southampton before starting and scoring the winning goal against local rivals Aston Villa, with the England Under-21 international throwing his shirt to the fans after the victory.

"They have been very good and very supportive and the great thing for me is the Saido situation," Pulis said of the club's supporters.

"I think Saido was concerned there might be a little turning of the tide but they were absolutely wonderful when he came on against Southampton and last Saturday against Villa.

"They truly are in love with their football club and they want their football club to do well and Saido is a big part of that now.

"They have embraced him and brought him back into the fold - that naughty child! It is good because it takes the pressure off him, which is the biggest thing.

"The reaction of the supporters and players shows there is good unity in the group."

A much-changed West Brom side lost 3-0 to Norwich City in the League Cup on Wednesday, with a stronger XI expected when they return to Premier League business at home to Everton on Monday.