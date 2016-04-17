Pulisic delighted with 'indescribable' first Bundesliga goal

Borussia Dortmund's teenage talent Christian Pulisic was elated to score his first Bundesliga goal as Thomas Tuchel's men put their Europa League exit behind them with a 3-0 win over Hamburg.

Pulisic gave his team the lead with a well-placed finish after 38 minutes on Sunday, the 17-year-old firing home after Mats Hummels had found him in space in the penalty area as part of a neat set-piece routine.

Adrian Ramos added Dortmund's second and third goals to wrap up the win, while Hamburg ended the game with nine men after Rene Adler's red card and Albin Ekdal's injury after all three substitutions had been used.

United States international Pulisic has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Dortmund, who remain seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and the teenager said he was "speechless" after opening his account.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it's a very good feeling to score your first competitive goal. Simply outstanding," he told Sky.

"We took a short corner and Mats' pass was perfect. I drilled it inside the near post, it was super. Indescribable. I'm speechless, I can hardly explain it.

"For Hamburg it was obviously then extremely difficult to be down to nine men. But I think that we also did well and carried out our moves well at the end."