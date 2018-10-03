Pulisic misses Champions League tie with calf injury
Christian Pulisic will miss Borussia Dortmund's Champions League tie and is a doubt for their Bundesliga match at the weekend.
Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Monaco on Wednesday after sustaining a calf injury.
The 20-year-old featured in his side's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, but the club has since revealed that the American has torn fibres in his calf.
In a statement on their website, the club also said that he is a doubt for the visit of Augsburg on Saturday.
Dortmund are level on three points with Atletico Madrid at the summit of Group A thanks to an opening win over Club Brugge courtesy of Pulisic's solitary goal.
Starting XI Bürki - Zagadou, Diallo, Delaney, Sancho, Alcácer, Reus, Akanji, Piszczek, Wolf, WitselOctober 3, 2018
