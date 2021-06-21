PUMA Court Rider 2K inspired by best-selling NBA 2K videogame

Global sports company PUMA and global videogame publisher 2K today revealed a new collab which includes the latest addition to the Court Rider franchise: the PUMA Court Rider 2K.

The new shoe boasts a showstopping design with vibrant colours and playful vibes that’s perfect to hoop on court in reality and virtually in NBA 2K21, the latest title in the best-selling NBA 2K videogame series.

The Court Rider 2K features a full-length Rider foam midsole engineered for ultimate comfort while the full-coverage rubber outsole and dynamic lacing system provides athletes with support and stability for a better performance.

Starting June 2, NBA 2K21 gamers can suit up their MyPLAYERs in the new PUMA x 2K collection. As a special added surprise to loyal fans in the U.S., PUMA and 2K are rewarding the first 21 players who selected a PUMA endorsement deal in their MyCAREER journey, with a pair of the Court Rider 2K to sport on the real court.

In addition to the Court Rider, the PUMA x 2K collection also includes short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts with the PUMA Hoops mascot and a dual-colored hoodie with a bold 2K21 graphic. The collection ranging from R699 - R2399 will launch June 21st on PUMA.com and at select retailers.