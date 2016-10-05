Puyol backs Ter Stegen after error

Barcelona great Carles Puyol backed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to bounce back from his error against Celta Vigo.

The German shot-stopper saw his attempted clearance hit Pablo Hernandez and go in as Barca suffered a shock 4-3 loss in LaLiga on Sunday.

Puyol, who made more than 500 appearances for the club and won numerous trophies, was full of praise for Ter Stegen.

"For me, Ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, brings a lot and speaking as a supporter, has my full support," he said, via Marca.

"It's worse when a goalkeeper makes errors because you're closer to the goal.

"You have to continue with the same confidence, but he has character to spare, so there should be no problem."

Barca sit fourth in LaLiga after losing two of their opening seven games, leaving them two points behind Atletico and Real Madrid.