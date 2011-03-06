Puyol ruled out of Arsenal clash
By app
MADRID - Barcelona captain Carles Puyol will miss the visit of Arsenal in the Champions League after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury, the club said on Sunday.
The Spain defender has been working to recover from a left knee injury sustained in January, but despite re-joining the squad for their last two training sessions he was ruled out of Tuesday's game, the club's medical services added.
Barcelona, leaders of La Liga, need to overturn a 2-1 deficit at the Nou Camp if they are to make the Champions League quarter-finals.
