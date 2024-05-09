The Poland Euro 2024 away kit will divide opinion with its futuristic design

The Poland Euro 2024 away kit features a futuristic design, with Nike going for a bold choice ahead of the tournament.

With the Netherlands, Austria and France awaiting in the Euro 2024 group stages, it's highly unlikely Poland will be wearing anything other than their white home kit. However, anything can happen if they manage to reach the knockouts of Euro 2024, meaning their controversial away kit could come into play.

All Euro 2024 kits have now been confirmed ahead of the tournament, and Poland's away will catch the attention if it's used.

The Poland Euro 2024 away kit is bold - but not necessarily great

Red has been the staple colour of Poland away kits for eternity it feels like, with Nike's 2010 navy effort the only time the base has moved away from red. But while that remains in the newest iteration of the away shirt, Nike have tried something a whole lot bolder.

Incorporating three red tones layered together to provide a gradient effect, there's a bold graphic created on the Poland away shirt. It stops on the back of the shirt - apart from the bottom quarter - to ensure the player's name and number are more legible, but it's a futuristic choice that has never been tried before for Poland.

Nike Poland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

Like the home kit, the crest is oversized, too, with a white border added to really help it pop out of the shirt. The Nike Swoosh is placed just below, while the Polish Football Federation's logo features on the back of the neck.

The collar is different to the home, though, with a simple round-neck incorporated onto the away jersey. This does give it the feel somewhat of a training top, especially when considering the graphic pattern throughout.

Nike Poland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

Whether Robert Lewandowski and his team-mates pull this kit on remains to be seen.

Poland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

Nike Poland Euro 2024 away shirt A futuristic design choice in a first for the nation Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Bright Crimson/Gym Red/Team Red/White Size: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Three-tone red graphic + Centralised crest and logo

