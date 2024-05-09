The Poland Euro 2024 away kit will divide opinion with its futuristic design
The Poland Euro 2024 away kit is big and bold, though not everyone will like it
The Poland Euro 2024 away kit features a futuristic design, with Nike going for a bold choice ahead of the tournament.
With the Netherlands, Austria and France awaiting in the Euro 2024 group stages, it's highly unlikely Poland will be wearing anything other than their white home kit. However, anything can happen if they manage to reach the knockouts of Euro 2024, meaning their controversial away kit could come into play.
All Euro 2024 kits have now been confirmed ahead of the tournament, and Poland's away will catch the attention if it's used.
The Poland Euro 2024 away kit is bold - but not necessarily great
SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com
Red has been the staple colour of Poland away kits for eternity it feels like, with Nike's 2010 navy effort the only time the base has moved away from red. But while that remains in the newest iteration of the away shirt, Nike have tried something a whole lot bolder.
Incorporating three red tones layered together to provide a gradient effect, there's a bold graphic created on the Poland away shirt. It stops on the back of the shirt - apart from the bottom quarter - to ensure the player's name and number are more legible, but it's a futuristic choice that has never been tried before for Poland.
EURO 2024 KITS Poland's Euro 2024 home kit
Like the home kit, the crest is oversized, too, with a white border added to really help it pop out of the shirt. The Nike Swoosh is placed just below, while the Polish Football Federation's logo features on the back of the neck.
The collar is different to the home, though, with a simple round-neck incorporated onto the away jersey. This does give it the feel somewhat of a training top, especially when considering the graphic pattern throughout.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Whether Robert Lewandowski and his team-mates pull this kit on remains to be seen.
Buy the shirt
Nike Poland Euro 2024 away shirt
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
More kit drops
Nike have released all of their shirts, after Adidas dropped theirs.
Belgium's home kit is a deeper red, with their away kit Tintin-inspired. Germany's home jersey and away jersey have gradient-style patterns, while Italy's home shirt and away shirt and Hungary's home kit and away kit are more subtle. The Spain home shirt and away shirt are both inspired by nature.
France's home kit and away kit are brighter than recent moody efforts, as is the Netherlands home kit. The away kit, meanwhile, is more artistic: and Portugal have similar: their last Nike home jersey is a lighter red, with their away kit inspired by art.
For Britain, England's home kit and away kit visit different ends of a spectrum. Scotland's home shirt is modern and brash while the away shirt is calmer in tone. Wales are yet to qualify – but their home shirt and away shirt are both safe options.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.