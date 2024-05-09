The Poland Euro 2024 away kit will divide opinion with its futuristic design

The Poland Euro 2024 away kit is big and bold, though not everyone will like it

Nike Poland Euro 2024 away kit
(Image credit: Nike/Poland)
The Poland Euro 2024 away kit features a futuristic design, with Nike going for a bold choice ahead of the tournament.

With the Netherlands, Austria and France awaiting in the Euro 2024 group stages, it's highly unlikely Poland will be wearing anything other than their white home kit. However, anything can happen if they manage to reach the knockouts of Euro 2024, meaning their controversial away kit could come into play. 

