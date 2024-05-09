Madness! The two best players in the league AREN'T nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season

Really, the Premier League Player of the Season doesn't need to be an award. There are already enough popularity contests surrounding performers in this division.

Phil Foden has already picked up the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, with the PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year yet to come. Foden will probably win that one – and this one.

But looking through the nominees, there are two major snubs – however likely Foden's imminent award actually is.

Phil Foden will probably win this award (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that's not to say that the others don't deserve their respective nods. Foden's team-mate, Erling Haaland, is the top scorer in the league and rightfully, that player should always be among the contenders for this gong; as should a midfielder with 21 goals, in Cole Palmer. Likewise, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins have been outstanding in very different teams, while Virgil van Dijk, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice all get the nods as Manchester City's closest title contenders.

Yet perhaps the two best players in the league this season have gone unnoticed: Rodri for City, Bukayo Saka for Arsenal.

The former has undoubtedly been more key to Pep Guardiola than Foden. Still on that bonkers unbeaten run, the Spaniard's absences this season have coincided with City's losses, proving his importance – but his all-round level of performance has arguably risen even further.

Rodri has been imperious again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not an award for all competitions – but is it any wonder that City became a real force in Europe when Rodri became the fulcrum? Like Saka, he carries more responsibility than anyone else in that side – and like Saka, he's almost burned himself out to make himself available for every minute possible.

It's odd: Foden gets the nod over Rodri for City, but Rice gets it over Saka for Arsenal, despite the fact the England man has more goals and assists than anyone else in that team. Despite the fact that he has been the most consistent, indispensable attacker for Mikel Arteta. Despite the fact he's arguably the best right-winger in the world right now.

There's a simple explanation. While Foden was used sparingly in the Treble run, he's ascended to a new level of importance. Rice, too, has been excellent – but his nomination is perhaps more down to the pleasant surprise that he's been this good than his status as one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

It's easier to be the Player of the Year with a recent impact (Image credit: PA)

Ruben Dias won this award, after all, for “fixing” Guardiola's defence. Mohamed Salah for his blockbuster debut season, Virgil van Dijk for his first full campaign at Liverpool. It's easier to be wowed by something new, after all.

All while continued excellence sometimes goes under the radar. It feels odd to have neither Rodri nor Saka in the running for this award – but it's more of a show of what we expect from them than their performances.

More Premier League stories

Thomas Tuchel has ignited rumours over a potential Premier League return with Manchester United, while Juan Mata has opened up on his dramatic Chelsea exit to Old Trafford.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are preparing for a summer exodus with key first-team duo among seven potential exits.