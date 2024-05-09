The Poland Euro 2024 home kit is simple yet utterly stunning
The Poland Euro 2024 home kit will see Lewandowski and Co. looking great in Germany
The Poland Euro 2024 home kit has seen Nike take a safe route, which has worked out exceptionally well.
Qualifying for Euro 2024 through the play-offs, Poland weren't quite sure when they pulled their home jersey on against Estonia and Wales whether they'd have the honour of doing the same in Germany. A penalty shootout win in Cardiff confirmed their status, though, and they'll be hoping good fortune awaits them this summer.
All Euro 2024 kits have now been confirmed ahead of the tournament, and Poland will be looking among the best this summer.
The Poland Euro 2024 home kit is a bold twist on a classic
While a white base and red accents on the Poland home shirt is nothing new, Nike's decision to oversize the crest and centralise it has been a risk that has certainly paid off.
The subtle design elements that often feature on Poland kits have been stripped back this time around, however, with a red collar and sleeve cuffs the only extra pieces of detail on a beautiful, albeit fairly basic, shirt.
EURO 2024 KITS Poland's Euro 2024 away kit
Centralising both the crest and Nike logo does bring a certain quality to proceedings that Poland often doesn't have, too. In 2020 the crest did sit in the centre, but on that occasion it wasn't oversized and didn't seem to work as seamlessly with the collar.
Indeed, the thick red collar is great for an added pop of colour, in what otherwise would be a bland offering for Poland.
Robert Lewandowski and his team-mates are sure to look great in this during the summer tournament.
