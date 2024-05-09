The Poland Euro 2024 home kit is simple yet utterly stunning

The Poland Euro 2024 home kit has seen Nike take a safe route, which has worked out exceptionally well.

Qualifying for Euro 2024 through the play-offs, Poland weren't quite sure when they pulled their home jersey on against Estonia and Wales whether they'd have the honour of doing the same in Germany. A penalty shootout win in Cardiff confirmed their status, though, and they'll be hoping good fortune awaits them this summer.

All Euro 2024 kits have now been confirmed ahead of the tournament, and Poland will be looking among the best this summer.

The Poland Euro 2024 home kit is a bold twist on a classic

BUY THE SHIRT SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

While a white base and red accents on the Poland home shirt is nothing new, Nike's decision to oversize the crest and centralise it has been a risk that has certainly paid off.

The subtle design elements that often feature on Poland kits have been stripped back this time around, however, with a red collar and sleeve cuffs the only extra pieces of detail on a beautiful, albeit fairly basic, shirt.

Nike Poland Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

SEE THE AWAY (Image credit: Nike/Poland) EURO 2024 KITS Poland's Euro 2024 away kit

Centralising both the crest and Nike logo does bring a certain quality to proceedings that Poland often doesn't have, too. In 2020 the crest did sit in the centre, but on that occasion it wasn't oversized and didn't seem to work as seamlessly with the collar.

Indeed, the thick red collar is great for an added pop of colour, in what otherwise would be a bland offering for Poland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nike Poland Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

Robert Lewandowski and his team-mates are sure to look great in this during the summer tournament.

Buy the shirt

Poland Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

Nike Poland Euro 2024 home shirt Bold choices have been made to create a simple shirt design Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/Sport Red Size: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Oversized crest + Red collar and sleeve cuffs

More kit drops

Nike have released all of their shirts, after Adidas dropped theirs.

Belgium's home kit is a deeper red, with their away kit Tintin-inspired. Germany's home jersey and away jersey have gradient-style patterns, while Italy's home shirt and away shirt and Hungary's home kit and away kit are more subtle. The Spain home shirt and away shirt are both inspired by nature.

France's home kit and away kit are brighter than recent moody efforts, as is the Netherlands home kit. The away kit, meanwhile, is more artistic: and Portugal have similar: their last Nike home jersey is a lighter red, with their away kit inspired by art.

For Britain, England's home kit and away kit visit different ends of a spectrum. Scotland's home shirt is modern and brash while the away shirt is calmer in tone. Wales are yet to qualify – but their home shirt and away shirt are both safe options.