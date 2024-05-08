Arsenal heavily linked with marquee midfielder from Spain: report

Arsenal are being tipped to land one of Real Sociedad's key assets this summer.

The Gunners will again be bidding to bolster their ranks after impressive showings in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this year.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz both arrived for big-money signings last summer and it is thought Mikel Arteta has already identified a talented youngster who could soon arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

According to reports from Sports Witness, it is 25-year-old Martín Zubimendi who is continuing to catch Arsenal's eye.

The Spain international has featured heavily for La Real this season and has four goals and one assist to his name in all competitions.

Capable of playing in a variety of different roles in midfield, Zubimendi has remained relatively quiet on whether he wishes to remain in Spain, with his contract set to expire in 2027.

German giants Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested in the midfielder, who could demand a hefty fee to lure him away from Sociedad during the summer months.

Last year, the talented Spaniard remained in his homeland thanks to Erreala's qualification for the UEFA Champions League, although that looks less likely this season.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are known to be shrewd when it comes to their transfer negotiations and manager Arteta has already explained how the club's plans will soon be executed.

"The plans that we have for the summer are very clear," he told reporters earlier this year.



"They were done almost at the start of the season understanding what we can have, the contract situations with some players, and how we can improve certain areas of the team.



"This situation doesn’t change that."

