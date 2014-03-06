Puyol would be welcome in MLS, says Henry

Veteran Spain international Puyol announced on Tuesday that his contract at Camp Nou, where he has spent his entire career, will be rescinded at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has yet to decide where he will play next season, but is unlikely to be short of honours having won six La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues, the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship during his glittering career.

Henry played with Puyol at Barca between 2007 and 2010, helping the Catalan club to success in the 2009 Champions League before leaving to join the New York Red Bulls.

And the Frenchman feels Puyol's presence would be a boost for football in the United States.

"He (Puyol) is an intelligent person and I am sure that he knows what he wants to do," Henry said in quotes reported by the Spanish media.

"If he wants to come and play in the United States then he would be very welcome.

"Should he want to come it would be great. It would be good for the league because it is always good to have players like him."