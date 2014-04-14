Puyol 'would stay' at Barca if he's fit enough

The veteran club captain had previously confirmed his intention to leave Barca at the end of the campaign, having spent his entire career at Camp Nou.

However, the club have been banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows after FIFA found irregularities in their dealings at youth level.

With the likes of goalkeeper Victor Valdes and Puyol set to depart, barring a successful appeal, unable to replace them, much has been made of the 36-year-old skipper potentially staying on.

And while Puyol is open to the possibility of remaining at Barca, he warned his ageing body may not be up to the task.

"I would stay if I think I can do something to help but at the moment I'm doing what I can for the team," he said on Monday.

"We're making an appeal against that particular ban and hopefully that will be accepted.

"Another year at the club would be perhaps too much for my body."

Even if Barca's appeal is accepted by FIFA, Puyol still foresees issues in finding his replacement due to economic factors.

"The problem is everyone in Europe is looking for centre-backs. There seems to be a shortage at the moment," he added.

"It's difficult to compete with other teams, many have more money to spend than we do."